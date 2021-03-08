Mangaluru cardiologist gets praise from PM Modi

Mangaluru: It was a special Sunday for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist. He received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

The PM made a special mention of Dr Padmanabha Kamath's supply of ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres in six districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikmagalur.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had come across difficulties faced by rural people with heart ailments. "Three years back I decided to supply ECG machines to Jan Aushadhi centers.

I received derisive comments from certain sections who called into question my initiative. Some even asked why a cardiologist should support Jan Aushadhi concept. But now many have benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers.

We have trained people at Jan Aushadhi Kendras to operate ECG machines" Dr Kamath said.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where he had helped a youth to set up a Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and become self reliant in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Dr Kamath's service motto.

Doctors dispense their guidance to their rural counterparts in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted on WhatsApp group for a second opinion. Dr Padmanabha Kamath claimed that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people rather than just giving medicines.