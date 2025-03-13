Mangaluru Police Nab Interstate Criminals, Seize Illegal Firearms and Narcotics

Mangaluru : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru have arrested five notorious interstate criminals involved in drug trafficking and illegal arms trade across Karnataka and Kerala. The arrests were made in three separate operations, leading to the seizure of three pistols, six live bullets, 12.89 kg of cannabis, and three vehicles.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the CCB police intercepted a Scorpio vehicle (KL-14-G-9080) moving suspiciously in the Natekal area of Mangaluru on March 12. During the operation, two suspects were arrested: Noufal (38) – Resident of Kukum West, Eleari Post, Kasaragod district, Kerala, Mansoor (36) – Resident of Kudapadavu, Paiwalike village, Kasaragod district, Kerala. The police have also recovered Two pistols Four live bullets Two mobile phones and SUV. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹14.6 lakh. A case has been registered at the Konaje police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Noufal has six criminal cases registered in Kerala related to drug trafficking. Mansoor has four cases against him, including charges of drug smuggling and issuing life threats.

Drug Trafficker Arrested in Arkula

On the same day, the CCB police intercepted a red car transporting a large quantity of cannabis from Kerala to Mangaluru. The contraband was intended for sale in the city. The police arrested: Abdul Latif alias "Thoku Latif" (29) – A resident of Mangalpadi Panchayat, Kasaragod district, Kerala, currently residing near Kozhikode Airport. A substantial amount of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.