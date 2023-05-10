Manipal Hospital supported 16 inpatients with transportation and medical assistance to vote

On the occasion of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Manipal Hospitals came up with a novel initiative to help 16 inpatients to cast votes who were medically fit. Manipal Hospitals approached the BBMP commissioner along with the chief electoral officer proposing a novel initiative to help the inpatients have smooth voting opportunities today which was welcomed and supported by them.

Following a thorough health check-up and approval from their respective doctors at Manipal Hospitals, the patients were assisted to the polling booths to cast votes in the hospital-registered vehicles. The patients included transplant survivors, patients under dialysis, an accident patient, Post TURP, patients who are under chemotherapy, and patients recovering from lung cancer. The hospital provided medical support to all 16 patients to avoid any unnecessary mishaps.

Although there were many inpatients who expressed their interest in availing of this service, Manipal could nominate only 16 who fitted into the medical criteria. Among the 16 there were 2 high-end cases who were transported to the respective constituency guarded by medical staff including the nurses and a doctor.

The team from Manipal Hospitals received full support from the returning officer of the particular constituency with a letter stating approval to help inpatients cast votes in a seamless way. These patients were taken to voting booths including Anekal, Rajaji Nagar, Shivanagara, Sun City, Haralur, Malleshpalya, Malleshwaram, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi layout, Sarjapur, Yeshwanthpur and C V Raman Nagar.

The Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Karthik Rajagopal said, “I would like to congratulate the medical staff and the coordinating team for successfully executing the novel idea to help 16 inpatients provide transportation to cast vote.

Manipal has always been known for the best treatment care but we didn’t want to limit ourselves to our services and think beyond to help our patients, adhering to all the protocols listed by the election commission.

Every vote matters and the votes of patients matter as well. Despite their health conditions, Manipal Hospitals helped their patients exercise their democratic rights today with medical assistance.