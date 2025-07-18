Manufacture, storage of biodegradable carry bags gets cabinet nod

Bengaluru: The cabinet has approved an important amendment to allow the manufacture, storage, and sale of biodegradable carry bags, announced Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Khandre said that under the 2016 state notification, the manufacture and sale of plastic carry bags, flex banners, posters, plastic plates, cups, and spoons were completely banned. However, with the recent innovation of plant-based biodegradable bags, which decompose within 180 days, the government has now approved a policy change to facilitate their use.

He recalled that during a recent meeting of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, he had proposed amending the 2016 notification to align with the 2021 Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules issued by the Union Ministry of Environment.

Khandre clarified that the amendment will now permit eco-friendly, biodegradable (compostable) bags, as well as pre-sealed packaging plastic that meets specific safety standards. The decision is in accordance with the Centre’s 2021 directive.

The move is expected to ease restrictions for industries producing biodegradable alternatives while ensuring that environmental safety remains a top priority.

Boundary Revision of Shettihalli wildlife sanctuary okayed

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to revise the boundaries of the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary located across Shivamogga, Tirthahalli, and Hosanagara taluks of Shivamogga district, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced on Thursday.

Khandre said that the sanctuary was originally notified in 1974 with a designated area of 395.60 sq. km. The revision will now officially define the sanctuary’s area as 396.165 sq. km, without reducing the original extent.

The Minister explained that when the sanctuary was first declared in November 1974, it inadvertently included infrastructure and human settlements such as roads, bus stands, inhabited villages, patta lands, and areas earmarked for Sharavathi backwater rehabilitation.

To resolve issues and reduce inconvenience to local residents, the Forest Department decided to revise the boundaries while maintaining ecological integrity.

The proposal was sent to and has been approved by the National Board for Wildlife, clearing the path for formal re-notification of the revised limits. This update is expected to improve both wildlife protection efforts and community relations in the region, striking a balance between conservation and

local development.