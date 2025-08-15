Married woman elopes with youth from another community

Chikkamagaluru: Tension prevailed in Banakal police station limits of Mudigere taluk after a married woman allegedly eloped with a youth from another community, sparking outrage among Hindu leaders.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman, who was married two years ago, left home with the youth earlier this week. Her husband subsequently filed a complaint at Banakal police station, following which officers traced and brought her to the station for inquiry.

News of her presence at the station quickly spread, prompting several Hindu leaders to gather outside. To prevent them from entering the premises, police locked the station gate, which further angered the protesters. Members of Hindu organisations then staged a road blockade, demanding action.

Police personnel made repeated efforts to pacify the protesters and convince them to disperse. The situation eased only after assurances were given that the matter would be addressed and the woman would be brought before community representatives for discussion.

The incident has created a charged atmosphere in Banakal village, with locals describing the situation as “like embers under ash,” hinting at the potential for further unrest if tensions are not carefully managed. Meanwhile, community leaders have urged restraint, emphasising the need to handle the issue within the framework of law rather than resorting to confrontational measures.