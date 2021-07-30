Mason's Son Received 600/600 In The Karnataka PUC Exam

Mateen Jamadar, resident of Mannur village in Gulbarga district, for scoring 600/600 in Karnataka's pre-university course examination, which was released on July 23, 2021. Even while studying for his board examinations, he made no demands on his parents and then went on to receive a perfect score of 100 percent.



His father, Nabisaab, serves as a masonry at village construction sites, receiving approximately Rs 500 per day, while his mother, Razia Begum, cleans her neighbor's field all day for barely Rs 150. His parents were able to attend the education only up to Class 10. So they wished for their three sons to continue their education, but their eldest had to drop out after Class 10 due to an eye problem. He is now disabled and unable to work, and he lives at home.

So far their second son has done well for himself and is working as a constable in Bengaluru, but this time the happiness is brought by their youngest son who has brought them renown they never expected.

Mateen's mother said that she had always witnessed him concentrating on his studies, he has always returned home and sat with his books since he was a child and never wasted his time while roaming, wandering, and playing. As a result, he became the top student in his village school, scoring 619 out of 625 in his Class 10 Boards.

Even though the final PUC exam was not held this year owing to COVID-19 constraints, the assessment for the exam had to be done judging on past performance.

However, Mateen planned to attend a good college after finishing his 10th grade at his village's government school. His village's PUC college was not up to the task. The country boy's ambition carried him almost 600 kilometers from home to the MMU PU College in Ramanagara. The hostel provided by the Rahman Education Foundation in Ramanagara city was the magnet that lured him there.

The Foundation offers outstanding lads a five-year free stay in order to prepare them for the UPSC exams. The accommodation includes food, but it also offers access to teachers, computers, sports facilities, and lectures by visiting IAS and KAS officers.