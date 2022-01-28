MBBS students meet minister Sudhakar, seek postponement of exams

Mysuru: All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) State president Ashwini K S on Thursday met Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, with an appeal to postpone final-year medical examinations.

Final-year medical students had recently staged a protest urging the authorities to postpone the exams scheduled to be held in February.

Addressing the students, Sudhakar said, "We are aware of the current situation of the medical students on the upcoming exams. We will hold a discussion regarding the same and will find a solution." AIDSO has conducted a survey across the State on the issue and submitted its report to Sudhakar at the meeting.

According to the survey, around 95 percent of the students were in favour of postponement of the exams considering the fact that syllabus has not been completed and there is not enough time for students to prepare for the exams.