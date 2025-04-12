Live
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 12 New Features, Borrowing from Discord, Slack, and More
- Payakaraopeta to be developed on par with Vizag
- Police nab five including minor for minor policing
- Zee5 to debut its first Kannada mini-series on Apr 25
- Congress is the party that oppressed Dalits: LoP
- Caste census report tabled in State cabinet meet
- Experts highlight potential of natural hydrogen
- Tech issues halt acceptance of mobility card by Namma Metro: BMRCL
- Meet backs women in STEM, championing engineering excellence
- Wife held for murdering husband, projected it as fire mishap
Meet backs women in STEM, championing engineering excellence
Bengaluru: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity in engineering, GE Aerospace partnered with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE)...
Bengaluru: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity in engineering, GE Aerospace partnered with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in India for the WE Local conference, held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 11.
The two-day event drew participation from over 1,000 women engineers at early and mid-career levels, offering a platform for networking, mentorship, and knowledge sharing across the STEM ecosystem.
GE Aerospace hosted two panel discussions during the event. The first, titled ‘Towards More Sustainable Aviation: The Road to RISE’, featured insights from Milind Dhabade, Dr. Suma M.N., and MeghaNavalgund, focusing on the company’s push for sustainable innovation in aviation. The second panel, ‘AI in Aerospace: Shaping the Future of Flight’, included Arioli Arumugam, Sundar Krishnaswami, and SamhithaPoonacha, who explored how artificial intelligence is transforming aerospace technologies.
On the second day, GE Aerospace also interacted with jobseekers at its booth during the career fair, reinforcing its focus on nurturing diverse talent and championing engineering excellence.