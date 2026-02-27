Meeting with 28 MLAs soon to tackle issue: Khandre

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that a meeting with all 28 MLAs of Bengaluru city will be convened shortly to prevent the state capital from turning into a “gas chamber” like Delhi.

The Minister made the statement after holding a high-level meeting with officials at the request of S. Suresh Kumar, MLA of Rajajinagar. He noted that air, water and noise pollution levels are rising in Bengaluru and stressed the need for bipartisan cooperation from all elected representatives to address the issue effectively.

Raising the matter during the meeting, Suresh Kumar pointed out that dust on city roads is worsening air quality and contributing to respiratory problems among children. He said that doctors are advising some residents to move to the outskirts of the city due to declining air standards and urged immediate corrective measures. Notice to Local Bodies if AQI Crosses 100

Responding to the concerns, Khandre stated that air quality is currently being monitored at 11 fixed stations and through 13 mobile units across Bengaluru. He directed officials to issue notices to the concerned local bodies if the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 100, instructing them to bring the levels under control within a stipulated timeframe. He warned that failure to act would invite legal action as per provisions under environmental laws. Meeting Under Deputy CM’s Chairmanship

The Minister further said that, after discussions with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar, a comprehensive meeting will soon be held under his chairmanship. The meeting will include all public representatives from the city and senior officials of urban local bodies.

Khandre observed that Bengaluru, once known as a “pensioners’ paradise” and the “Garden City,” is now witnessing rising temperatures. While global warming and climate change are contributing factors, he said efforts would be intensified to enhance the city’s green cover and protect air quality.

Single-Use Plastic and Waste Management Review

Highlighting the growing menace of single-use plastic waste in Bengaluru, the Minister directed local bodies and concerned departments to form awareness teams and take strict enforcement measures.

He also instructed the Environment Department to conduct a detailed review of sewage treatment infrastructure across the state, including the number of treatment plants, operational capacity, actual treatment levels in MLD (million litres per day), and the quantity of untreated wastewater entering water bodies. A report has been sought within one month.

The meeting also included discussions on measures taken under the Water Act and Air Act to control pollution in the city.Among those present were MLA Suresh Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar, Environment Department Principal Secretary Srinivasulu, and other senior officials.