Mega Market in ruins after years of neglect; locals demand action

Haveri: The Mega Market constructed near Hulihalli-Koonabevu village in Ranebennur has fallen into disrepair after several years of inactivity, leading to an alarming situation where 522 plots are overgrown with weeds. Built at a staggering cost of ₹129 crores, the market is now facing issues due to a lack of proper management and mainte-nance. The Mega Market was envisioned to alleviate congestion in the Ranebennur market and provide a well-equipped trading space for farmers coming from various districts and taluks. Officially inaugurated in 2022 after construction began in 2019 over an area of 222 acres, the facility was designed to streamline trade for products such as jowar, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, onions, and garlic. However, despite the comple-tion two years ago, the market has yet to be transferred to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Officials indicate that the transfer is scheduled to take place by the end of April 2025, but as the wait continues, the market premises are deteriorating rapidly. Both sides of the main road leading to the market are overrun with weeds, and trees are wilting due to lackof water. Broken windows in the guest house and damaged water pipes further illustrate the neglect of the facility.

The conditions within the market premises are concerning. Monkeys have ventured inside, some having perished in the process. Local residents alerted authorities to the scene, prompting a brief cleaning effort. However, the market is still rife with rubbish, with pigeons nesting in abandoned buildings and a notable absence of maintenance. Heavy machinery is left rusting, and crucial drinking water facility equipment is in dis-repair, leaving the area barely recognizable.

The market was designed with various infrastructures, including concrete roads, drainage systems, auction platforms, farmer’s hall, shops, information centers, labor quarters, guest houses, eating facilities, laboratories, and toilets. To make matters worse, large stone quarries within the market are filled with stagnant water, becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. With its current state, the Mega Market has also become a hotspot for illicit activities, where some individuals are reportedly using the space for parties involving alcohol and vandalism, breaking windows and causing additional damage.

Farmer Karabasappa expressed, “There are numerous issues at the Mega Market. All plots must be allocated swiftly. Once trading of agricultural products begins, it will be beneficial for the farmers.”

Shailaja M.V., APMC Secretary, said, “The contractors have not handed over the Mega Market to us yet. We will receive it only after addressing the shortcomings.” On a more optimistic note, Assistant Secretary Parameshwara Naik stated that the allo-cation process for 300 plots in the Mega Market has commenced, and traders from various districts and taluks are applying for plots to begin their businesses. As the local community awaits action, the future of Ranebennur’s Mega Market re-mains uncertain, with much-needed improvements to infrastructure and management urgently required to serve the farmers and traders for whom it was originally intended.