Mega property expo in Mysuru 

Mysuru: The Builders 'Association of India, Mysuru unit, and Real Estate Developers will jointly conduct "My Reality–2021," a mega property expo in the city.



At a press meeting held at the Mysuru Press Club here on Wednesday, the president of the BAI Mysuru unit, T S Parthasarathi said the "My Reality-2021" is a yearly event and one of the main events of their organisation.

Forty stalls will be provided for builders, developers, and layout developers. This expo will help the home loan financial institutions and developers to showcase their new schemes and plans to the public who can make use of various plans and schemes at this event. For more information, people can contact Parthasarathi on cell no: 9886393501 and Uday S Kumar on 944805663.