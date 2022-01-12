Mekedatu padayatra: Congress leaders tired, many hurdles yet to cross

Mandya: The ten-day padayatra 'our water our right', organised by the State Congress is facing multiple obstacles. Their star campaigners -- S Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are showing signs of fatigue – the former due to the recent bout of fever and the latter weighed down by age-related issues. Surrounded by young party workers they took some comfort in travelling in vehicles by turns on Tuesday.

Secondly, the padayatra is likely to dent the image of the KPCC at a time when Karnataka has become the fifth State with largest number of Covid cases. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are being criticised by the government and the media about the timing of the padayatra and there is little chance of the party emerging unscathed for organising a mass movement that could turn out to be a Covid superspreader.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has already indicated that the spread of Covid at such a rapid pace could be attributed to the Congress padayatra and when it enters Bengaluru city there would be serious consequences. According to government functionaries in the health and home ministries the government will also charge the Congress leaders under the National Disaster Management Act 2005 which has stricter sections, in addition, the regular sections under IPC.

The padayatra is also reaching a decisive stage where it will enter Bengaluru city as BBMP elections can be held anytime between March and April for its 160 wards and 40 per cent of which are facing deficit drinking water.

"We are sure that Bengaluru city will face grave drinking water shortage in the coming year as the city's population is bursting at the seams and both water sources the Cauvery and the Thippagondanahalli are under great pressure. The city needs a third source that is Mekedatu reservoir for drinking water. I am sure the Tamil Nadu government will empathise with us on this matter" felt former health minister UT Khader also a Congress leader and MLA.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, see a hidden agenda behind the Congress padayatra i.e. to reap electoral gains in the BBMP and the legislative assembly polls next year.