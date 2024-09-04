Mekedatu project benefits Tamil Nadu more: DK Shivakumar

Chennai: Stating that good rains have rescued both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Mekedatu project would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.



Speaking to reporters after visiting Srinivasa Solid Waste Management unit in Chennai, he said, “Good rains have saved us this year. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu more. But I don’t want to talk about it now.” He was replying to a query about opposition to the project by Tamil Nadu.

“I have come here with 15 officials to study the Chennai model of waste management, especially solid waste management and generation of gas from waste. We learnt a lot from this visit, we will adopt many of the learnings from the Chennai model,” he said.

“The generation of power from waste has not found success in many places. We have also set up waste to power units at 10 places in Bengaluru,” he added.

Asked about BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh’s allegation in the allotment of CA sites, he said, “The allotment of CA site is done as per the prevailing laws.

There is no irregularity here. The site is allotted to a Trust and not any individual.”

Asked if he would like to meet the Tamil Nadu CM, he said, “Tamil Nadu CM is a good friend and a senior leader. I will meet him at a convenient time.”