Metro access within 1-2km of residences, workplaces by 2032

Bengaluru: By 2032, residents of Bengaluru might access the metro within one to two kilometres of their home or place of employment. This is the goal stated in an action plan created by the government of Karnataka. Currently, the 56 km metro train system in Bengaluru exists. According to the proposed action plan, which seeks to make Karnataka a $1 trillion economy by 2032, the new lines will be 59 kilometres long and cost Rs 27 crore.

MG Road to Hope Farm via Marathahalli and Whitefield (IT corridor) (underground) (16 km), estimated to cost Rs 9,600 crore (600 crore per km), and 25 km Nagawara-Kempegowda International Airport via Thanisandra/Bharatiya City, estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore, are the two new metro routes and two extensions proposed by the action plan (Rs 400 crore per km).

According to the action plan created by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industries and the Karnataka department of planning, programme monitoring, and statistics, "Four new metro lines proposed towards the target of metro access to every citizen of Bengaluru within 1-2 km of their place of work or residence by 2032." (FICCI). The city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike, is in charge of 40 of Bengaluru's 51 metro stations (BBMP).

The action plan additionally suggested imposing a congestion charge on vehicles entering Bengaluru during peak hours from nine entry sites, including Hosur Road, Mysuru Road, and Ballari Road. It would lessen traffic congestion and generate cash.

Another proposal is to implement "30-minute proposals" to ensure that residents have access to a variety of services — shopping, healthcare, education, and so on — within 30 minutes. This would lead to the development of 12 "good life" clusters.

The proposed clusters are Malleswaram-Rajajinagar, Jayanagar-JP Nagar, Indiranagar-Koramangala, HSR Layout-Sarjapur Road, Whitefield-Kadugodi, Banashankari-Kanakapura Road, Electronics City-Bommanahalli, Banaswadi-HRBR Layout, Thanisandra-Nagawara, Hebbal-Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur-Peenya and Marathahalli-Yemalur.