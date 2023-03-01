Metro between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be running soon

Bengaluru: Taking another step towards establishing a metro link between Hosur and Bengaluru, the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) has written to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking permission to conduct a feasibility study for building a rail link from Bommasandra.

After the Ministry approves the proposal, the CMRL will invite tenders for conducting a study on the construction of a 20.5 km metro rail link from Hosur to Bommasandra in Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu government had sanctioned Rs 75 lakh to CMRL and instructed it to conduct a feasibility study. The Karnataka government had already approved BMRCL to extend this metro project from Bommasandra to Hosur and sent the proposal to the Center in 2022.

"We have written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to conduct a feasibility study on the Bommasandra-Hosur metro rail link. Awaiting Ministry's approval. We will start our work after getting the green signal," said CMRL Managing Director M A Siddique to a media.

Of the 20.5 km stretch between Hosur-Bommasandra, 11.7 km is in Karnataka and the remaining 8.8 km is in Tamil Nadu. In the meeting of managing directors of all metro rail corporations held in 2021, the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had urged BMRCL to submit a report on the feasibility of the Bommasandra-Hosur metro link. The route in Karnataka will be built by BMRCL and Tamil Nadu line by CMRL.

Hosur, an industrial town that shares a border with the IT capital of India, has many reputed international companies including TVS, Nippon Electricals, Ashok Leyland, Titan.