Milaap extends helping hand to patients through crowdfunding

Bengaluru: On Doctors Day, Milaap extended a grateful salute to the doctors and the broader medical fraternity in the country for their selfless service towards a healthier and happier nation.

Milaap also collaborated with many hospitals in various parts of India to make medical care more affordable and accessible to a broader segment of the society. They expose and guide patients to the potential of online collective giving if they require financial assistance. Milaap now works with 63 hospitals in Bangalore, 44 in Hyderabad, 37 in Mumbai, 35 in Delhi, and roughly 31 in Chennai.

Priority ailments ainclude liver transplants, heart transplants, bone marrow transplants, children requiring Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), oncology, cardiology, burn cases, road injuries, SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), and covid. The platform started the model of hospital partnerships to empower patients with limited means with the potential of medical crowdfunding. In this model doctors are at the forefront of creating awareness about this alternative or supplementary funding channel.

For the families of patients this has often been crucial to overcome the struggle of mobilizing the necessary resources. Tie-up with hospitals also adds an added layer of trust and legitimacy to the fundraisers, since the doctors clearly state the condition of patients and provide correct estimates of funds required. Transferring funds and processing costs for long-term treatments also become hassle-free with hospital partnerships.

Anoj Viswanathan, Co-afounder and President of Milaap said that the doctors and healthcare professionals are forerunners in spreading awareness on the possibilities of medical crowdfunding. "Milaap works to add a safety net for the most complicated and rare diseases that come at a highcost along with its long-term expenses. As with all other stakeholders, we ensure a secure and seamless giving platform for healthcare professionals and together we strengthen the entire online giving experience," he adds.