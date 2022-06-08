Milaap launches all-in-one fundraising solution

Bengaluru: Global digitalization has drastically altered global patterns of thoughtful giving. People choose the web media for practically everything, from professional commitments to highly personal engagements. This was especially true during the pandemic, when fundraising took on a whole new dimension in terms of driving campaigns and reasons for contributors to commit to a cause. Organizers mobilised resources by combining time-tested offline fundraising approaches with cutting-edge internet trends such as virtual concerts via live streaming, online auctions, pledges, challenges, and the display of collectibles, among others.

Milaap.org has announced the launch of Milaap 360, India's first "all-in-one" digital fundraising solution. The new platform offers an interactive medium to individuals and organizations to fundraise for causes using various tools such as recurring donations, ticketing, live streaming, lucky draws, pledges and many more modes of engagement.

To widen possibilities and make a long-term experience, Milaap 360 is designed to guarantee a hassle-free virtual fundraising experience for the online-natives of today while seamlessly integrating the traditional methods of running a fundraiser. Each organizer on the platform will have the liberty to design their own page, with their branding, content, logo, updates as per requirement. They will be the primary decision maker on how best to drive traffic to their pages by availing analytics.

Anoj Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President of Milaap.org, says that organizing fundraising gala events require immense planning, resources and space, during the press conference at the Press Club of Bengaluru. There are so many uncertainties that organizers have to deal with while still being relevant and appealing to donors." He further added that, "Milaap 360 attempts to be an integrated solution for organizers and donors to drive successful fundraisers in a flexible, advanced and seamless manner in this constantly shifting world."

Mrs. Lalitha Raghuram, Country Director of MOHAN Foundation said, "this year, we are celebrating 25 years of Saving Lives, and would like to save several more millions through our work and are happy to partner with Milaap 360. On this platform, one can pledge to donate organs, become a volunteer through the Organ Donation Ambassador Program, and donate generously to the Mission to reach Millions and Anudaan initiatives."

A mini-walkathon at Cubbon Park also took place to create awareness on organ donation and the crucial role Milaap 360 plays as a fundraising enabler to the initiative.