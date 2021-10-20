Mild tremor hits North Karnataka for seventh time in 20 days

A mild earthquake of 3.6 intensity on the Richter scale shook parts of North Karnataka, this time in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. This was for the seventh time North Karnataka witnessed tremors since October 1.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the tremor was felt in Dhanaragi in Vijayapura at 10.29 AM. "The epicentre of the earthquake lay at 2.9 km northwest of Dhanargi in Vijayapura," the KSNDMC said in a statement.

The statement also said that the intensity observed was low and the tremors might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 12 to 15 km. "This type of earthquakes do not cause any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally," KSNDMC said.

This is the seventh tremor in October alone. Till now, the tremors were felt in Bidar and Kalaburagi and now it has been felt in Vijayapura. According to KSNDMC officials, a team of geologists has been sent to study the phenomena.

Earlier this month, two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four in Kalaburagi on October 9,11 and 12. An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale shook parts of the Kalaburagi district on October 12, but no loss of life or damage to property had been reported. However, few people living in the vicinity panicked and left the place.