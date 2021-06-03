Bengaluru: Ahead of the approaching monsoon season, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta visited Hennur Main Road which had been flooded last year and 80 mm to 90 mm rain caused water-logging in Sai Layout and Geddalahalli areas. They instructed the officials to resolve the issues immediately.



According to Prahlad, Chief Engineer, SWD department, the water flows through Hebbal Valley to Kalkere Rampura lakes. "60 mm per hour rainfall in this valley presents no problem to the region. The issue of water-logging occurs only if it rains more than 80 mm. To address this issue, the narrow railway bridge near Hebbal valley needs to be widened. The same has been conveyed to the railway department and permission has been granted to widen the bridge. If the bridge widening takes place, no problem will occur in the area even if it rains up to 130 mm." Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that the local residents were inconvenienced due to rainwater flowing to Hebbal Valley from Sarvajnanagar, CV Raman Nagar and Hebbal. This must be addressed immediately.

According to reports, Kalkere lake is spread across 183 acres. The wastewater treated by the STP by the Water Board near Horamavu is released into the lake. As a result, the lake is always full. In this regard, the Commissioner instructed the Chief Engineer of lake department Mohan Krishna, to empty two feet of water before the monsoon so that the rainwater flows without hassles into the lake.

At present, work on inlet and diversion channels at the lake is going on. Later the team reached Rampura lake which is spread across 187 acres of land for which Rs 35 crore has been earmarked under Chief Minister's Shubhra Bengaluru project. The minister and the Chief Commissioner reviewed the work in progress. They told officials to clear the silt and expedite the work on diversion channels.