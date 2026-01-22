Minister claims VB-G RAM G weakens village councils

Kodagu District In-Charge Minister N S Boseraju sharply rebuked the union government during a press interaction in Madikeri, alleging authoritarian tactics in redesigning the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. He contended that this overhaul significantly curtails the decision-making powers that gram panchayats once exercised over local projects. The employment programme originally provided essential job security to disadvantaged groups across India, acting as a critical support system for vulnerable households. Boseraju highlighted how the revision unfolded hastily within a mere 72-hour window, without engaging any stakeholder groups, lawmakers, or state bodies. A process he deemed highly objectionable.

The Congress intends to mobilise public awareness drives and organise widespread rallies across the country until the new framework gets withdrawn. A special seven-day state assembly meeting has been scheduled specifically to address this controversy.

Boseraju portrayed MGNREGA as the financial pillar for India’s underprivileged, offering substantial relief to daily wage earners. He praised it as a people-focused policy enacted by Congress that aligned with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of self-governance. However, he accused the Narendra Modi-led central administration of deliberately sabotaging the scheme, motivated by apprehension that it advances Gandhian principles too effectively. Such actions deserve outright condemnation, he asserted.

Although the ruling BJP defends the modification as a step to eliminate mismanagement, the minister argued that operational issues exist in all sectors and should be resolved through targeted reforms rather than a complete restructuring. For the 2025-26 financial year in Kodagu, the scheme has reportedly achieved a 68.49 percent implementation rate. Women have contributed 49.22 percent of the total workdays recorded. Moreover, 62.04 percent of the budgeted funds have supported agricultural activities and allied sectors, according to Boseraju’s update. Joining the discussion, Chief Minister’s legal advisor and legislator A S Ponnanna criticised the change for breaching cooperative federalism norms by imposing a 40 percent cost-sharing obligation on states, contrary to standard practices. He denounced the BJP as consistent opponents of India’s federal framework, labelling them as threats to democratic

foundations.