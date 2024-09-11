Minister invites Norwegian co for industry-specific skill development

Bengaluru: IT and BT Minister PriyankKharge reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to industry-specific skill development through the recently launched Nipuna Program during a meeting with a delegation from Kongsberg Digital, led by President and CEO Shane McArdle, and Deepak, Managing Director of Kongsberg Digital India, at VidhanaSoudha today.

Under the leadership of Minister Kharge, the Nipuna Program aims to equip youth with precise skill sets tailored to industry needs, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

“This is not a generic training program. Nipuna is designed to address specific industry requirements, and we are ready to collaborate with companies like Kongsberg Digital to meet their workforce demands,” the Minister stated. He further emphasized the state’s openness to partnering with Norway on innovation and talent development, leveraging Karnataka’s highly skilled workforce to meet global standards.

Kongsberg Digital, a Norwegian company at the forefront of industrial data and technology, is shaping the future of work by making industrial data more accessible and meaningful through AI.

The company has invested $10 million in Bangalore and intends to expand further by tapping into local talent and contributing to a more sustainable, inclusive Industry 5.0 ecosystem.

Deepak Kumar Swain, Managing Director of Kongsberg Digital India, expressed his excitement about the potential collaborations with the Government of Karnataka. “Our vision at Kongsberg Digital India is to build a highly skilled AI-driven workforce that can contribute to a more sustainable industrial ecosystem. The Nipuna Program offers a unique opportunity for us to access the talent required to achieve our ambitions,” said Deepak. He also emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Karnataka’s startup ecosystem and driving innovation through partnerships with incubators and skill development programs.

Shane McArdle, President and CEO of Kongsberg Digital, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Bangalore has already proven to be a crucial part of our global operations, and we are eager to invest further in the local talent pool.

Our ambition is to build an Industrial Work Surface powered by AI that transforms industries for the better, and we believe Karnataka is the perfect place to grow this vision.”

Kongsberg Digital also discussed its ambition to support Karnataka’s startup ecosystem by investing in incubators and exploring further collaborations with the government.

McArdle highlighted the potential to bring more Norwegian companies to Karnataka, driving innovation through cross-border partnerships.

The meeting was attended by IT and BT Department Secretary Dr. Ekroop Kaur and other senior officials.