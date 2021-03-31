Minister meets Guv, accuses CM Yediyurappa of interfering in his dept’s affairs

In an unprecedented move, State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshawarappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala and accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of interfering in the affairs of his ministry and running the administration in an authoritarian way.



In a five-page letter, the minister alleged serious lapses on the part of the CM in running the administration. He accused the CM of sanctioning Rs 774 crore from his Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, to 'several MLAs' without his approval in violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State.

Quoting the relevant provision of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules 1977, he mentioned in the letter, "Rule 6 (1) and subject to the provisions of these rules in regard to consultation with other department and submission of cases to the Chief Minister, the Cabinet and the Governor, all business allocated to the Department under Karnataka Government (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1977 shall be disposed of by, or under the general or special directions of the minister-in-charge".

"Immediately after receiving such directions from Hon'ble Chief Minister, I have registered my strong objection through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs in violation of rules, but it is of no avail and hence I am forced to approach your kind self and bring it to your notice, these serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration by Hon'ble Chief Minister vis-a-vis Cabinet Minister," the letter read.

He requested the Governor to advise the Chief Minister to 'adhere to the rules and practices, followed in the discharge of the duties by the Cabinet Minister and further to take into confidence the cabinet colleagues and adopt policy of non- interference in discharge of constitutional responsibilities by the cabinet colleagues'.

Reacting to the letter, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said, "A senior BJP Minister has made very serious accusations against CM Yediyurappa in a letter to the Governor. The CM must either immediately submit his resignation or must sack the minister if the accusations aren't true. Karnataka's BJP government has become a den of corruption."

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "The illegitimate born & Unconstitutionally formed Yediyurappa Govt must now go,OR CM Yediyurappa & his spurious BJP Govt must be sacked !