Minister Nagesh hints at closing schools, colleges

Bengaluru: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B Nagesh said on Monday that the government would shut down schools and colleges in case of a sharp increase in the number of Covid cases.



Speaking to media persons in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Nagesh said, "Now in some residential schools a large number of Covid cases are found. The numbers are likely to increase. Experts estimate that Covid third wave may come by the end of February. The residential schools which are infected now will be inspected. The DC's have been advised to look into the compliance of the Covid control guidelines in residential schools." He said the idea was to provide a separate guidelines for residential schools.

Experts say there is no panic situation. Yet the government is seriously considering the situation. He said the government is ready to cancel school and college exams if there is any marked increase in Covid cases. He, however, assured parents that the education department will take stringent measures in case it is felt that the COVID-19 situation is going to impact children's health.

The statement came amid rising COVID cases among students. A large number of students and staff of a medical college in Hubballi-Dharwad tested positive for COVID-19. The pandemic clusters emerged among students of residential schools in Bengaluru rural, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru. Sources said there was a protest by students in an autonomous college in Bengaluru on Monday morning following reports of COVID-19 outbreak in the students' hostel.