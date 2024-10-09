Minister questions BJP’s stance on POCSO case against former CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for not taking action against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa against whom a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been registered.

He said the central government did a commendable job by suspending the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of crime under POCSO Act

Anyone who is under investigation or inquiry for sexual harassment or molestation should not be honoured, the Minister said, adding that it was a good decision by the central government. However, the party did not adopt the same yardstick when it came to Yediyurappa, the Health Minister said.

“However, my question is regarding B S Yediyurappa, who is facing a POCSO inquiry. An FIR has been filed, the CID has investigated the matter, and now the trial is set to begin. Why is the BJP not taking any action against Yediyurappa, especially considering the serious charge of sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl?” Rao sought to know.

Stating that a chargesheet has been filed against Yediyurappa, the Minister said the “minimum action” the BJP should have taken is to remove him from “his post in the central committee”.

“Why are they keeping him? He is facing a Lokayukta inquiry for corruption, and now he’s facing a POCSO trial. When such serious allegations exist, especially concerning women, why is the BJP acting inconsistently?” Rao asked. Yediyurappa is a member of the BJP parliamentary board, and central election committee.