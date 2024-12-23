Minister Ramalinga’s efforts help safeguard over 10,000 acres of temple Land

Bengaluru : In a significant move to protect Hindu temple properties in Karnataka, Minister Ramalinga Reddy has successfully safeguarded over 10,700 acres of land under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department. This action comes after encroachments by private individuals, institutions, and trusts had previously left many temple properties vulnerable.

Although the BJP, a proponent of hypocrisy and hollow Hinduism, has not done anything for the survival of Hinduism by inciting hatred between religions, but in front of those who make empty speech-es about Hinduism and temples in their speeches, Ramalinga Reddy’s work, which has been commit-ted to protecting Hinduism and temples through his programs and projects without any fuss, has brought joy to the religious community, the priest community has said.

Thousands of acres of land under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai temple in the state belonged to others. Some institutions, trusts and private individuals had encroached on the land. The previous BJP government did not show any inclination to clear this. Thus, due to the commitment of Ramalinga Reddy, who took over the Muzrai department after the Congress government came to power, 10,700 acres of land belonging to various temples in the state have been protected so far. The Revenue Department has created appropriate documents for a total of 5022 properties and given them to the temples.

Out of the 34,564 temples under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai department, most of the temples have properties given by the government and donors. However, most of the temple properties were pri-vately owned. Now, a survey has been conducted and over 10,000 properties have been repossessed in the last one and a half years.

There are 34,166 C-grade temples, 193 B-grade temples and 205 A-grade temples in the state. These temples have thousands of acres of property donated by the government and donors. However, until now, there were no appropriate documents for those properties. Now, the Revenue Department has worked to provide documents for all the properties.

Our government is taking necessary steps for the development of Hindu temples. After our government came to power, the land that was encroached by private individuals has been returned to the temples. The Revenue Department has been successful in creating proper records for lands that did not have records.

As a result of the campaign to protect Muzrai properties in the state, 5022 properties were taken into custody by the department during the year.

Ramalinga Reddy thanked Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the department officials for providing proper records for this.

We have done what the BJP, which does politics in the name of God and religion, could not do.

He said that the BJP should at least stop mixing politics with religion and fanning the flames by mixing politics with it.

Why were they unable to protect Hindu temples during their tenure? They were waiting for the Con-gress government to come and make this revolutionary change, they said.