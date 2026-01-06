Take back Rs 35 cr given to Kondagattu, demands Congress

Tirupati: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan demanded that TTD take back the Rs 35 crore given to Kondagattu in Karimnagar district.

Chinta Mohan along with congress activists staged dharna in front of TTD Administrative Building here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinta Mohan said TTD should not waste its money. He warned that if TTD does not take back land given to corporate companies, they will go to court.

He also criticised the TTD for giving Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan only to people who come by flights, overwhelming the airports. TTD gave special darshan to them, not locals, he complained. He demanded the TTD to take back land given to companies like Oberoi within 10 days. If not, they will file a PIL in court. He accused TTD of harming the greenery in Tirumala and Tirupati, which will damage the environment. Locals must protect the environment, he added.