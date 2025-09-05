Minor Irrigation department inactive as…Water from Rangayyanadurga dam flows into Andhra due to negligence

Chitradurga: With heavy inflow from Gandebommanahalli and Sangenahalli streams, the Rangayyanadurga reservoir in Kudligi taluk has filled to capacity once again, prompting officials to release water through three gates. However, instead of benefiting local farmers, the water is flowing into Andhra Pradesh due to long-standing negligence by the Minor Irrigation Department.

Built in 1977 with a storage capacity of 33 feet (half TMC), the dam has reached full capacity several times, most recently in 2022 and 2024. Now, it is ready for another ceremonial offering. But the irrigation channels meant to carry water from the dam to nearby tanks in Batrhalli, Amakundi, Nagasamudra, Siddapur, Hirekerehalli, and Chikkanahalli have fallen into disrepair after decades of poor maintenance. Because these canals are damaged and unusable, water released from the reservoir bypasses the region’s farmers and instead flows unchecked into the Vedavathi River in Andhra Pradesh, eventually joining the Krishna River.

The Minor Irrigation Department manages 14 tanks in the region, including Muttigarahalli, Duppi, Tuppadakkanahalli, Batrhalli, Hirekerehalli, Amakundi, Siddapur, Nagasamudra, Chikkanahalli, Gaurasamudra, Hosahalli, Pakkurthi, Devasamudra, and Konasagara. Of these, six were originally connected to the Rangayyanadurga dam through feeder canals. Yet, except for Siddapur tank, none of the others now receive water because the canals are broken at multiple points.

For instance, the main canal to Batrhalli is unusable, the Nagasamudra channel is damaged between Hirekerehalli and Bhairapur, and the Amakundi canal has collapsed in several stretches, leaving no flow to local tanks. Even earlier attempts at repairs have failed to restore functionality.

With a storage of only half TMC, the dam already faces frequent shortages. The added neglect and lack of initiative from the department have rendered the irrigation system ineffective. Farmers argue that if the canals were repaired before releasing water, the reservoir could truly serve its purpose and support agriculture in Kudligi taluk.