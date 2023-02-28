Minority chief wants inclusion of micro minorities

Bengaluru: The Chairman of the State Minority Corporation Abdul Azim has stated that there is a large scope for expanding the ambit of the Corporation's activities into micro minorities like Buddhist Jains and other communities.

Speaking to The Hans India Azim said "I have written over 3500 letters in the last three years as the president of the Corporation about why the micro minorities must get immediate help from the government including the autonomy and power to manage their own religious institutions, this angle had never been played up so far". Mentioning the facilities and protection to be extended to Jain community Azim has pointed out that "the government must constitute a special Jain Development Corporation.

They should also be co-opted as the nominated members in the Karnataka legislative assembly and legislative council as their population is not strong enough in number to win in the elections. They must be encouraged to start their own educational institutions and their youth must be facilitated socio-economically through proactive legislation".

"I have also made observations and recommended the steps to be taken for developing Sikhs and Svetambara community by adding them to the Backward community list" Swamiji of Jain Mutt of Hombuja in Shivamogga district HH Devendra Keerti has asked the government to constitute a Jain development corporation to help the minuscule minority Jain community in the state. In a letter, he wrote to the state president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel Swamiji has stated that though there is already a minority development corporation functioning in the state it does not help the Jains in any way.