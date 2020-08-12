Bengaluru MLA Akhanda Srinivas House Vandalised For Post Hurting Religious Sentiments

Communal rivalry seems to be spreading its tentacles again in some parts of Bengaluru .

In a shocking development, miscreants went on rampage damaging public properties and forced shop keepers to down their shutters.

It all began when a close relative of a Congress MLA in Pulikeshi Nagar, Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy posted a derogatory remark hurting the sentiments of a community.

A huge mob gathered around KG Halli and DG Halli police stations, demanding the arrest of the accused. They tried to barg into the house of the politician. At least ten cars including Innova of two DCPs were either set ablaze or damaged. The police requested community leaders to visit the scene address the mob to pacify them.

As per reports, one person lost his life when police opened fire to disperse mobs. Micreants forced-closed several shops in Tannery road, Bharti Nagar, Commercial street, and Pulikeshi Nagar.

However, the accused, (MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew, deleted the post and expressed his innocence telling his account had been hacked. Police have taken him to custody for questioning. Rhe MLA has also warned against people taking advantage of the situation. He also said that all the people in his constituency are his family and added legal action would be initiated against mischief mongers.