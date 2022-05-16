MLA Khader vows to develop model schools

Mangaluru: Deputy Leader of the State legislative Assembly UT Khader and MLA of Mangaluru constituency, has pledged his support to make at least one school in his constituency a model school not just in his constituency but in the State. He has identified the Babbukatte-Permannuru government school for his project this year.

Participating in an event at the beginning of a new academic year at Babbukatte-Permannuru village in a remote corner of his constituency, Khader said there are many schools in his constituency that lack basic facilities. He vowed to change that and develop the school as a model one. "All schools will become like that one day."

He said he has already secured a fund of Rs. 1.5 crore for construction of a new building and the work will begin soon. He announced that basic facilities will be created in the school at a cost of Rs 10 lakh before undertaking construction of the building. "I am sure this school will be able to compete with any private school of repute in the state as far as academic standards and infrastructure facilities are concerned with implementation of the model school concept," he added.