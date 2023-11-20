MLA plans to demolish police station It cannot be done -activists

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): The MLA of Puttur, Ashok Kumar Rai, has allegedly coerced the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division to allot 8 cents of land to shift the district’s first women’s police station to some other location after demolition of the present building.

The women’s police station, which is housed in a prime location near the gate of the Mahalingeshwara temple, has been cherished as piece of the town's heritage. Only four years ago, it was renovated and remodelled in typically Dakshina Kannada architecture by using conservational applications with locally available material, which has been appreciated by the people of town. This was done at a cost of Rs. 60 lakhs, which houses 14 police women and provides adequate parking.

But the sudden decision of MLA Ashok Rai has shocked the townspeople, They have begun airing dissent against ‘this unnecessary’ step. The MLA, however, has stood his ground and reasoned poorly that the police station building was hindering the view of the Temple’s Pushkarani and the view of the temple. The elders of the town counter it by saying Mr. Rai is not known for his love for temples, heritage, and religious sentiments, but he is a real estate operator, They allege that he might have his own plans for developing the land under the police station for some other purpose. MLA has also indicated that about seven houses that shelter senior citizens and their families will be evicted.

It could be recalled here that the former MLA, Sanjiv Matandoor, had allegedly been indirectly involved in demolishing the 152 year old school building, which was a heritage building. Thanks to the conservtionists of the city, the Karnataka Lokayukta is now engaged in investigating the case. This demolition of the heritage school building had hit the national headlines, and organisations like INTACH, the Department of Heritage Buildings, and museums had taken serious note of the demolition.

In the coming days, the elderly citizens of the town will receive help from conservationists and concerned citizens to save the police station from being shifted.