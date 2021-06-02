MLA Renukacharya braves coronavirus, reaches out to patients

Davanagere: Honnali legislator M.P. Renukacharya has been doing yeomen service to Covid patients for the past one month. At a time when people flinch from serving Covid positive patients for fear of infecting the virus, the MLA who is Chief Minister B.S. Yediyrappa's political secretary has won the hearts of people in the constituency by visiting all the hospitals and Covid care centers in his constituency.



For instance, he helped make arrangements for the cremation of a Covid victim on Monday. A youth working in an IT company in Bengaluru came to his native place a month back. He was infected with coronavirus and succumbed at Honnali taluk hospital. But the villagers objected to the cremation of the techie's body. On hearing this, Renukacharya himself drove the body to the cremation ground, cremated the body with all necessary rites. In an emotional post on his Facebook account after the tragic incident, the MLA said, "Fate is cruel, I never forget the grief of a mother who lost bread-winner of the family." He went on to make a pledge that he would continue to help Covid patients in future.

The legislator also organized a yoga camp for Covid patients in H Kadadakatte recently. M Rajappa, a resident of Kadadakatte, told The Hans India that

even a gram panchayat member is hesitant to serve Covid patients fearing infection. But Renukacharya is lending a helping hand to coronavirus patients for months without caring for the consequences. Rajappa said he has not seen saw such a humble person anywhere in the State. He said but for the MLA's compassion in this pandemic we cannot even get a decent burial for the deceased.

Following close monitoring by MLA, the patients in hospitals and Covid care centers are getting good treatment and food.