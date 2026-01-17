MLC seeks dedicated coastal tourism policy

Mangaluru: Dr. Manjunath Bhandari, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to roll out a comprehensive tourism development strategy with a special focus on coastal Karnataka, citing its untapped economic and cultural potential. In a detailed appeal, Dr. Bhandari underlined tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth, employment generation, and cultural promotion. Referring to a coastal tourism programme held in Mangaluru on January 10, he said the event had raised fresh expectations about the sector’s future.

Among the major proposals is the restructuring of Karnataka’s tourism administration into three zones — Coastal Karnataka, Mysuru Karnataka, and North Karnataka — each headed by an IAS-rank officer and backed by exclusive development packages. He also called for filling long-vacant senior posts in the tourism departments of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Highlighting connectivity issues, the MLC pressed for a new railway line linking major pilgrimage centres such as Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, Moodubidri, Karkala, and Kollur, and demanded the launch of a Vande Bharat train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Dr. Bhandari further opposed the proposed ship-breaking yard at Panambur Beach and sought utilisation of New Mangalore Port Authority CSR funds for tourism infrastructure instead. Other demands included airport expansion, metro rail feasibility between Mangaluru and Udupi, world-class railway stations, and strict regulation of private beach contracts. He said timely action on these measures would significantly strengthen Karnataka’s tourism economy.