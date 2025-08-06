Moodbidri lads top in archery events

Moodbidri: Alva’s Central School students secured third place at the South Zone Archery Championship 2025–26 for Central Schools, held at Trinity International School, Pune.In the Under-17 boys’ Indian Round team category, the team comprising Aditya, Shriram Shivananda, Akshay Prakash, and Basayya V Swami clinched third place.

The girls’ team of Apoorva P, Chaitra K, and Jonna Patil also secured third position in their respective category.

In the Indian Round mixed team event for Under-17, the duo of Apoorva P and Aditya placed fifth. Dr M Mohan Alva, President of the institution, congratulated the young archers on their achievement.