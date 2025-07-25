MP blames govt for construction standstill in coast

Mangaluru: Construction activity in Dakshina Kannada district has been severely hit due to the non-availability of red stone and sand, triggering widespread economic distress. BJP MP from the region, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, has blamed the Congress-led Karnataka government’s “gross negligence and flawed policies” for the crisis.

In a statement issued at Delhi today Chowta said, “Thousands of construction workers, transporters, and families dependent on this sector are now facing uncertainty. The root cause is the state government’s failure to respond despite knowing the severity of the situation.”

He accused the government of imposing heavy royalties on red stone, making basic housing unaffordable for common citizens. “While Kerala collects minimal royalty for red stone, Karnataka’s rates are exorbitant. Such anti-people policies must be revisited,” he said.

The MP reminded the Congress of its manifesto promise to implement a dedicated sand mining policy for coastal Karnataka. “Two years on, there’s been no movement. Red stone and sand remain out of reach,” he said.

Chowta also criticised the government’s inaction in key meetings, including the District Development Council (KDP), where he claims BJP leaders and civil organisations have repeatedly flagged the issue.

He warned that if the government continues to delay action, the BJP will launch an intensified statewide protest. “Instead of obstructing supply chains, the government must act responsibly and ensure uninterrupted material availability,” Chowta said.