Live
- 3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0
- West Bengal budget: Tax revenue to rise 11.26 pc, propelled by SGST and state excise
- Tripura to be linked through waterway with Kolkata via B’desh: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Karachi tense after protest against commercial trucks intensifies
- Qatar Open: Ostapenko powers past Paolini in Doha for 12th Top 5 win
- Political uncertainty and turmoil cripples Bangladesh economy
- Crimes against women: AIADMK to protest on Feb 18 in TN
- 3rd ODI: England batters fail to impress again as India clean sweep series with 142-run win
- Philippines bans German animal product imports amid threat of foot-and-mouth disease
- Germany extends border controls for another six months
Just In
MP Brijesh Chowta Pushes for State ESI Society to Enhance Hospital Services
Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called for the immediate formation of a ‘State ESI Society’ in Karnataka to accelerate improvements in the Mangalore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital.
Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called for the immediate formation of a ‘State ESI Society’ in Karnataka to accelerate improvements in the Mangalore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital. In a letter to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Chowta emphasized the need for a structured entity to oversee hospital administration, infrastructure upgrades, and medical staff recruitment.
The MP highlighted that such a society, in line with central directives, would facilitate better fund allocation and expedite the procurement of medical equipment. “This will not only improve healthcare services but also ensure the availability of specialist doctors and skilled personnel to meet the needs of the labour force,” Chowta stated.
During a recent meeting in Delhi with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Director-General Ashok Kumar Singh, Chowta discussed the administrative challenges faced by Karnataka’s ESI hospitals. Singh underscored that a dedicated society would help streamline the release of central funds and oversee ESI-related activities more effectively. He also noted that the Karnataka Chief Secretary and Labour Secretary would lead the proposed body.
Chowta has urged the Karnataka government to act swiftly, pointing out that the Labour Ministry has already communicated the proposal to state officials. “This initiative will significantly enhance medical care for workers and strengthen ESI services across the state. The government must take immediate steps to implement it,” he stated.