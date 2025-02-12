MP Brijesh Chowta Pushes for State ESI Society to Enhance Hospital Services

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called for the immediate formation of a ‘State ESI Society’ in Karnataka to accelerate improvements in the Mangalore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital. In a letter to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Chowta emphasized the need for a structured entity to oversee hospital administration, infrastructure upgrades, and medical staff recruitment.

The MP highlighted that such a society, in line with central directives, would facilitate better fund allocation and expedite the procurement of medical equipment. “This will not only improve healthcare services but also ensure the availability of specialist doctors and skilled personnel to meet the needs of the labour force,” Chowta stated.

During a recent meeting in Delhi with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Director-General Ashok Kumar Singh, Chowta discussed the administrative challenges faced by Karnataka’s ESI hospitals. Singh underscored that a dedicated society would help streamline the release of central funds and oversee ESI-related activities more effectively. He also noted that the Karnataka Chief Secretary and Labour Secretary would lead the proposed body.

Chowta has urged the Karnataka government to act swiftly, pointing out that the Labour Ministry has already communicated the proposal to state officials. “This initiative will significantly enhance medical care for workers and strengthen ESI services across the state. The government must take immediate steps to implement it,” he stated.