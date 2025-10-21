MP Chowta criticises CM's inaction over GST reforms

Mangaluru: BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has criticised the Karnataka government for its remarks on GST reforms, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration is attempting to mislead the public on fiscal matters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chowta said the GST rate rationalisation led by the Union government had provided significant relief to consumers and traders. “Goods that were earlier taxed at 12 or 18 percent are now at 5 percent, while items in the 28 percent bracket have been moved to 18 percent,” he said. According to him, these changes are helping families save and small enterprises operate more efficiently.

Chowta stated that Karnataka’s own ministers had supported the decision in the GST Council and raised no objections. “The claim of a ₹15,000 crore revenue loss is politically motivated. There is no document to support it, and the state has received its due GST share,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of poor fiscal management, citing the state’s transition from a revenue-surplus to a revenue-deficit position. Referring to recent reports, he said Karnataka’s economic advisor had highlighted an estimated ₹400 crore loss linked to sand-smuggling and corruption.

“The state government is creating excuses instead of addressing its own inefficiencies,” Chowta remarked. He added that while the Centre was “reducing taxes and boosting growth,” the Karnataka government was “increasing public costs and weakening the exchequer.”

The MP maintained that the GST Council’s reforms were passed unanimously and reflected a cooperative federal approach.