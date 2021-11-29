MP Pratap Simha lauds contribution of Mysuru kings in developing city

Mysuru: Edin Bridge Foundation, Mysuru& SDM IMD, Mysuru in association with Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru hadorganised a one-day industry & culture conference "HR Dasara – An insight to Mysuru Industrial Prosperity" at Shri DharmasthalaManjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM IMD), Mysuru.

The conference was inaugurated by Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Guests of Honour Dr N R Parasuraman, Director & Professor – Finance,SDM IMD, Mysuru& D Sudhanva, Co-founder and CEO, ExcelsoftTechnologies, Mysuru.

The conference focused on the industrial development and overall growthof Mysuru, ongoing and upcoming industrial projects of Mysuru, thechallenges faced by the industries and the growth potential of Mysuru.The conference also emphasized the economic development of Mysuru, thecontribution of various sectors to the GDP, and new job opportunities.

Pratap Simha, in his keynote address, spoke on the history of Mysuru industrial development. He said Mysuru was a highly industrialisedstate under Wadiyars. They never concentrated on one city forindustries. They set up industries in Mysuru, Mandya, Nanjangud,Bengaluru, Shimoga, etc. The contribution by Wadiyars to the erstwhileMysore state was immense. The hydel power project at Shimsha in theearly 1900s, Mysore Lamps factory, Sandalwood oil factory, MysorePaints and Varnishes and Ideal Jawa are some of the major industries which were established during Wadiyars' regime.

He also spoke on the status of some of the ongoing industrialdevelopment projects like the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru EconomicCorridor project of ₹ 8172 crore which will reduce travel time betweenthe two cities from three hours to just 90 minutes & the Multi-ModalLogistic Park (MMLP) which is coming up at Kadakola near Nanjangud in61 acres of land which will have a cold storage unit, state-of-the-artfirst-of-its-kind in Karnataka warehouses, two Railway lines — loadingline and engine escape line, facility for Customs clearances forexport and import cargo, hi-tech signaling and telecommunicationunits, CC Block Pavement, administrative block, connecting roads anddrainages, pump house, rainwater harvesting units and a host of other features needed for shipping and receiving goods.About 200 delegates which includedindustrialists, business leaders,CEOs, CHROs, HR Professionals and Management academicians and studentsattended the conference.