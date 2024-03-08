MP Sumalatha alleges mining lobby behind trial blast

Mandya: MP Sumalatha Ambarish has leveled accusations against the illegal mining lobby, alleging their involvement in the proposed trail blast near the Krishnarajasagar reservoir. Asserting her longstanding opposition to the trail blast, she expressed skepticism regarding the DC s assurance that the experts were only conducting a survey, with no intention of blasting.

Addressing reporters MP Sumalatha Ambarish voiced concerns over what she perceives as the district administration’s attempts to divert attention from the controversial issue. Noting the absence of any High Court order sanctioning the trial blast, she questioned the necessity of consulting experts, vowing to address the matter in an upcoming meeting.

Amidst allegations of undue pressure from the illegal mining lobby influencing the district administration’s decisions, MP Sumalatha Ambarish underscored the importance of upholding the High Court’s directive banning stone mining within a 20 km radius of the KRS dam. She emphasized the need for strict adherence to legal mandates, calling for accountability and transparency in governance.

Responding to criticism from Congress leader Dr. H.N. Ravindra, MP Sumalatha Ambarish refrained from engaging in a war of words, dismissing his remarks as unworthy of dignified response. She urged restraint and professionalism in public discourse, highlighting the need for mutual respect and civility in political dialogue.

Furthermore, MP Sumalatha Ambarish addressed inquiries regarding her advocacy for Mandya’s inclusion as a smart city. She clarified that while she had advocated for Mandya’s development, certain population criteria must be met to qualify as a smart city, suggesting that her role as an MP does not entail unilateral decision-making on such matters. She urged stakeholders to consider practical constraints and regulations governing urban development initiatives.