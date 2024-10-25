Live
- Raja Reddy assumes charge as library chairman
- Warangal to witness nonstop development: MLA Rajender
- Sports equipment distributed to athletes
- Panel formed to address issues related to ethanol industry
- India saved pilferages worth $40 bn in last 8 years with DBT schemes: FM Sitharaman
- Mega DSC Notification Likely in November in Andhra Pradesh
- People will thrash Congress leaders for unkept promises
- BJP demands arrest of employer following minor girl’s suicide
- Immigration sustains Finland's population growth
- Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Action-Packed Sequel Arrives Early on December 5
Just In
MRPL gets top HR award
Highlights
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been honoured with the prestigious “Organization with Innovative HR Practices” accolade at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards, officials said on Thursday.
Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been honoured with the prestigious “Organization with Innovative HR Practices” accolade at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards, officials said on Thursday.
According to a statement from MRPL, the award was presented by R P Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM – Kolkata, alongside Hikmat Al Kaitoob, a distinguished international business leader and philanthropist.
Commenting on the recognition, Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) at MRPL, stated, “This honour from the Asian Leadership Awards reaffirms our dedication to fostering talent and building a workplace that not only empowers our employees but also makes a positive impact on the wider community.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS