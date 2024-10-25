MRPL gets top HR award

  • Menu
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been honoured with the prestigious “Organization with Innovative HR Practices” accolade at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards, officials said on Thursday.

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been honoured with the prestigious “Organization with Innovative HR Practices” accolade at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement from MRPL, the award was presented by R P Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM – Kolkata, alongside Hikmat Al Kaitoob, a distinguished international business leader and philanthropist.

Commenting on the recognition, Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) at MRPL, stated, “This honour from the Asian Leadership Awards reaffirms our dedication to fostering talent and building a workplace that not only empowers our employees but also makes a positive impact on the wider community.”

