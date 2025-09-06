MRPL wins CSR & Sustainability Award

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been honoured with the “Winner” Award in the Excellence in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) category at the FKCCI India CSR & Sustainability Awards 2025.The award was conferred in recognition of MRPL’s impactful initiatives in water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as its strong commitment to corporate leadership and governance.

The awards ceremony was held in Bengaluru on September 4, where Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara presented the honours. Among the dignitaries present were N. Ashok Babu (IRS-IT), Director, National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Mr. Ratnesh, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India.

On behalf of MRPL, the award was received by Malakonda Rao, Chief Manager (CSR), and Mr. Keshav Patali, Manager (CSR). This year, the FKCCI Awards saw 81 applications screened across corporates, MSMEs, and NGOs in 11 different categories.