MUDA chief HV Rajiv denies Rohini Sindhuri’s allegation 

Mysuru: Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA ) president H.V. Rajiv on Thursday denied the allegations made against him by former DC Rohini Sindhuri that he had links with KR Nagar JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh whom the IAS officer accused of land grabbing.



Speaking to media persons here, he said that he had no connection with Mahesh. He said MUDA has 25 members in its governing body including legislators, DC, MCC commissioner and police commissioner. The

decisions taken by MUDA are not unilateral. He said he would initiate leagal action against Rohini Sindhuri for quoting his name while making allegations against the MLA.

He said he has three acres of ancestral land near Lingambudhi lake and never misused his power for personal gains. He claimed he has never bought a piece of government land so far, but as MUDA president he distributed more than 75,000 house sites at affordable price to people. He said a probe was ordered into the allegation that fake land owners given compensation by MUDA in Kergalli in 2013.