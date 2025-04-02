MUDA Commissioner Alleges Threats Over Crackdown on Middlemen

Mangaluru : Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanam has lodged a police complaint against two individuals, accusing them of issuing death threats and running a smear campaign against her.

The complaint, filed at Urwa police station on March 29, names the accused as Wahab and Sabith, who allegedly targeted Khanam after she imposed strict curbs on middlemen’s involvement in single-site approvals and other official processes. The restrictions followed a case of trespassing and file tampering at the MUDA office on January 7.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly created a WhatsApp group to circulate defamatory messages against Khanam over a span of nearly three months, from January 7 to March 27. In addition to online harassment, they are also accused of making threatening phone calls, including issuing death threats.

The incident highlights the challenges officials face in tackling unauthorized influence in public administration. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and action will be taken based on the findings.