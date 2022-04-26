Muhurat of film held at Chamundi hills, angers public

Mysuru: The muhurat of the movie KVN4 was performed at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill on Sunday.

For the first time, Prem is directing Dhruva Sarja who has so far delivered four hit movies in a stretch starting from his debut Addhuri as a hero. Dhruva and Prem pulled the chariot of Goddess Chamundeshwari praying for the success of their new film.

Along with Prem, his actor wife Rakshita and actor brother-in-law Rana also took part in the muhurat of the film. But the film has stoked controversy even before the film goes on floors. The flex boards of the movie KVN4 with the portraits of Dhruva Sarja and Director Prem adorning the electric poles on the right side of the road leading to the hill from the bottom has angered nature lovers.

Shylesh, a nature lover and wildlife photographer who has raised the issue alleged that "once the boards start falling there will none to dispose the waste. It will spoil the serene environment at the hill". If such activities are allowed at the hill shrine, it will set a bad precedent. The forest personnel should remove those boards and initiate action against the concerned.

The environment lovers have already launched a movement to save the hill from developmental works that may detrimental to its existence. Amid this, such flex boards that mar the natural beauty of the shrine must not be allowed.