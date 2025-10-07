Muliya Gold and Diamonds Sets World Record with Grand Showroom Inauguration in Bengaluru

Live
Bengaluru: Muliya Gold and Diamonds, a trusted name in jewellery with an 81-year journey of excellence since 1944, marked the grand opening of its extended showroom at Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, with an ambitious World Record Celebration.
The event entered the Golden Book of World Records by welcoming over 1,000 customers in a single day, affirming Muliya’s legacy of artistry and innovation.
The extended showroom was inaugurated by acclaimed cinema artist Dr. Ramesh Aravind, who expressed his delight in being the 1001st customer, signifying a new beginning for Muliya’s journey ahead. He also addressed the audience with an inspiring talk on Positive Parenting, adding both prestige and warmth to the celebration and receiving heartfelt appreciation from the gathering.
Speaking about the milestone, Chairman, Keshava Prasad Muliya said, “For more than eight decades, Muliya has represented purity, trust, and timeless craftsmanship. I am delighted to see such a strong turnout of customers at our extended Bengaluru showroom, which reflects the continued trust and support of our valued patrons.”
Distinguished guests at the event included Subramanya Bhat, Venu Sharma, Bigg Boss kannada voice artist Badekkila Pradeep and Krishna Narayana Muliya. Known for its unique and lightweight designs, Muliya continues to set benchmarks in jewellery craftsmanship.