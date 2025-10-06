Mulki Police nab fugitive aide of don Kali Yogish

Mangaluru: Ina breakthrough in a long-pending organised crime case, the Mulki Police have arrested Srinivas Shetty alias Shinu (45), a close associate of notorious underworld figure Kali Yogish, who had been absconding for the past eight years.

According to police, Srinivas Shetty, son of the late Krishna Shetty and a resident of Chitrapu village in Mulki taluk, was one of the accused in Crime No. 155/2017 registered under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) at the Mulki Police Station.

Despite multiple summons, Shetty had failed to appear before court, prompting the Principal District and Sessions Court, Mysuru, to issue a warrant and a public proclamation against him.

Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panambur Sub-Division) Srikant, a special team led by Inspector Manjunath B.S. and Sub-Inspector Umesh Kumar M.N., along with ASI Suresh Kundar and Head Constable Uday, gathered intelligence on his whereabouts.

After confirming that the fugitive had been living in Mumbai, the team travelled there, apprehended him, and produced him before the jurisdictional court on October 4, 2025. The court has remanded the accused to judicial custody.

Police officials said the arrest marks a significant step forward in reviving old cases linked to coastal Karnataka’s underworld activities.

Further investigation is underway to identify and locate other associates of Kali Yogish, who remains a key figure in several organised crime cases in the region.