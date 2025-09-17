Multiplex owners challenge govt’s Rs 200 ticket cap in HC

Bengaluru: Days after the Karnataka government capped cinema tickets rate at Rs 200 across the state, leading production house Hombale Films and other stakeholders have moved the High Court against the order.

According to a press statement, four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed by Hombale Films, the Multiplex Association of India, Keystone Entertainment, and VK Films. The petitioners contend that the state’s move, while excluding taxes, will hurt revenue and box office collections, particularly for big-budget releases.

The timing of the regulation has sparked concern in the film industry, as actor-director Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘Kantara’ is set to hit screens on October 2. Hombale Films is the producer of the flicks.

“The uniform ticket pricing across multiplexes will reduce income and result in financial losses for producers and theatre owners,” the petitioners said. The state government issued the cap last week through amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025. The notification, however, exempts multi-screen theatres with premium facilities and fewer than 75 seats.