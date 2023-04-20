My love for Modi is more than party ticket: SA Ramdas

Mysuru: The sitting MLA of Krishnaraja Constituency, SA Ramdas, who was hoping for a party ticket , has said that he will continue as a party worker after losing the ticket. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday he said that: ' I was constantly involved in the BJP organisation, there were more competitive candidates in all my elections. He said though I was not given a chance as a minister , the KR constituency is number one in the development in Mysuru district.

'I was also expecting to get a ticket, so I had made all the preparations from the booth level. Moreover, this time I was expected to win by 50,000 votes. But the ticket was lost. Later there was pressure on me to contest as an independent. He said he could win by a margin of 13,000 votes if contested as an independent candidate. He said he did not speak against the party in difficult situation .This was the question of my life. I calculated that if I win as a non-party, I can come back to BJP. But he said that he may have to lose his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. He said Modi's love is more for him than the ticket.

In Mysuru, many MLAs left the BJP. But I swallowed my pain. I have decided that no matter how much personal loss, the country should not lose. I will continue as a general worker of the party . I will participate in the submission of nomination papers of party candidate Srivatsa. I am asking for votes on behalf of the party candidate. He said that the position of MLA is not important for me but the prime minister of the country is important.