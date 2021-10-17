Mysuru all set to bid adieu to Dasara jumbos  

Mysuru: The Dasara ceremonial elephants that formed a major attraction at the Mysuru Palace festivities, are all set to get a farewell on Sunday. Forest department will be sending the back to Mathigodu and Dubare camps at 9.30 am.



Speaking to The Hans News Service, DCF Karikalan said that after performing puja, the elephant team will be sent back to their native camps. As per the practice, the jumbos will be weighed in the same way they were weighed before they came here at Hunsur. The lead elephant, Abhimanyu has the distinction of participating in more number of Dasara festivities than any other. It has participated in the festivities since 2002. He carried the 700-kg Golden Howdah for the second year. Now aged 55 years, Abhimanyu was captured in Hebballa in Nagarahole forest in 1970.

Abhimanyu helped the forest department in capturing more than 150 elephants and 40-50 tigers.

Since last year the State government decided to celebrate simple Dasara owing to Covid and number of elephants was also restricted to just five instead of 14-15 in previous years. Though the forest department officials brought eight elephants this year only six made it to Jumbo Savari.

Abhimanyu In his maiden role as howdah carrier last year did his job with ease earning appreciation from various quarters. Besides, he also has the experience of successfully carrying the howdah at Srirangapatna Dasara for five to six years. Unlike Mysuru Dasara, only wooden howdah with the idol of Bhuvaneshwari inside is carried in Srirangapatna.

So far elephant Drona has the record of carrying howdah highest number of times. He carried the Golden Howdah for a record 18 consecutive years between 1981 and 1997, before being electrocuted while grazing in 1998. After that Balarama and Arjuna carried golden howdah for many years. As per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, elephants above 60 years housed in camps or temples, cannot be used for any task. However, it can be decided based on the health condition of the animal, after certification by veterinarians. However, forest department does not use elephants after 60 years. If all goes well, Abhimanyu would carry the golden howdah for another 5 years.