Mysuru: BJP MP takes a dig at Siddaramaiah’s ‘love’ for temples

Mysuru: Kodagu-Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha took a dig at former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah for his sudden 'love' for temples. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that if Siddaramaiah had real love for temples he would not have ordered celebration of Tipu Jayanti when he was chief minister. Siddaramaiah recently condemned the removal of Huchagani Mahadevamma



temple in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

The MP further accused Siddaramaiah of trying to drive a wedge between Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities when he was in

power. "Now, he is shedding crocodile tears over temple demolitions. His main aim is to gain political mileage," Pratap Simha added.

"I request the Opposition not to keep criticising the BJP and waste time. Some IAS officers tried to mislead Siddaramaiah when he was CM. They should try to understand what the Supreme Court said in its order."

"I am talking about the controversy that erupted after the demolition of temples. I am not here to point a finger at any political party.

There should be a logical end to the controversy. Instead of finding a solution, some people are trying to politicise the issue. Siddaramaiah should know what led to the problem," the MP said.